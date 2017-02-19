Person dies at scene of motorcycle, SUV crash

One person is dead due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle, SUV crash.
The motorcyclist, according to Gregg Township Fire Company Assistant Chief Brandon Young, died after a head-on crash with an SUV.
The rider was driving eastbound and crossed the yellow line at about 1 p.m. Sunday on the 3900 block of Penns Valley Road, according to Young. The Chevy Suburban, carrying four occupants, was traveling westbound when it was hit.
Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Gregg, Millheim and Centre Hall fire companies and Penns Valley EMS responded to the scene.
State police are investigating, and the identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
