Police searching for missing, endangered person

Sate police at Clearfield have issued a release for a missing and endangered person.
Timothy Harold Lansberry, 54, of Ferguson Township in Clearfield County, left his home on Feb. 15. It is unknown where he was going.
Police said he may be driving a blue 2003 Chevy Silverado, which has a damaged front grill and driver’s side rear fender. It is believed, according to authorities, that the license plate number is YYL-0157.
Lansberry is 6-feet and about 200-pounds. He has long brown hair and could be wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans and boots. The Centre Daily Times is attempting to obtain a picture of him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police at 814-857-3800.
