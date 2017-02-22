Man lost consciousness at wheel, police say. He caused $55,000 in damages and is facing multiple charges

A man who lost consciousness while driving is facing multiple charges, including two counts of reckless endangerment of another person.
Alex James Walter, 26, of Altoona was also charged with one count of driving under the influence and two summary offenses.
Walker, according Allegheny Township police, drove a 2008 Pontiac sedan Jan. 27 near Meadows Intersection. The vehicle traveled across three lanes of traffic, left the roadway, struck an embankment, flipped and damaged utility pole wires after he lost consciousness.
A utility pole broke during the crash, causing live wires to land on the road and two vehicles, one of which caught on fire. Walter was injured in the crash.
Utility companies have calculated losses at about $55,000, according to police.
Walter, according to police, was driving under the influence “of a combination of controlled substances.”
