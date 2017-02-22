Centre Foundation scholarships open to local students

More than 100 scholarship funds held at Centre Foundation are now accepting applications from students in Centre County school districts, the foundation announced Tuesday.
Scholarships are also available to students in Clearfield and Tyrone school districts, according to a Centre Foundation release.
“These scholarship funds are established for a variety of reasons. Honoring a teacher’s legacy, memorializing a student who was lost too soon and encouraging athletic or musical ability are just a few examples of events that have catalyzed the formation of some of the scholarships housed at Centre Foundation,” Molly Kunkel, the foundation’s executive director, said in the release.
Academic, athletic and arts scholarships are available to students planning any postsecondary education, the release said.
Students can work with their high school guidance offices to gain access to Academic Works, the online application platform, the release said.
In 2016, $221,240 was distributed through scholarship funds to 95 students, according to the release.
American Association of University Women and the PEO Sisterhood also have scholarship funds for students who pursue their educations later in life, the release said. To learn more, visit Centre-Foundation.org/Funds or call 237-6229.
