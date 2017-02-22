Patton Township Board of Supervisors adopt Bernel Road Park Master Plan

The Board of Supervisors adopted an updated Bernel Road Park Master Plan at its meeting Wednesday night.
Chuck Strodoski, of YSM Landscape Architects, briefed the board on the master plan.
The original master plan for the park was completed in 2007, with construction of the first phase completed in 2012.
The second phase included playing fields, but as plans for the Oak Hall and Whitehall Road regional parks evolved and started to meet some of the community’s needs, in terms of playing fields, the township wanted to update Bernel’s master plan, Strodoski said.
Among the goals for the updated master plan were aligning the park to the community’s recreation needs, providing developments that enhance the existing park and keeping with the park’s airport theme, he said.
The master plan has a lot going on, but it’s hitting a lot of the targets, Strodoski said.
It includes a teen challenge course, skate park, two bike pump tracks — one for beginners and another for more experienced riders — a dog park, bocce courts, horseshoe pits and a full-size soccer field that could double as a community lawn with a bandshell, he said.
“There’s no other park like it,” Supervisor Dan Treviño said.
Currently, the park has portable toilets, but one of this magnitude needs restroom facilities, Strodoski said, adding that composting restrooms could be a possibility to look at in the future.
The first phase of the master plan would include the pump tracks because the cost would be relatively low, Strodoski said.
Treviño said it seems like there won’t be progress on the park until 2020.
The board could talk about starting it earlier, but there would need to be a discussion about funding sources, said Jeff Luck, board vice chairman.
In other business
The board also heard an update on the Valley Vista Drive intersection improvement project.
Stephen Casson, the township’s public works director and engineer, said a left-turn lane will be added at four intersections on Valley Vista in Patton Township — Amblewood Way, Oakley Drive, Sandy Ridge Road and Devonshire Drive.
It will be three lanes the whole way from Oakley to Devonshire, he said.
The road will be widened on the west side and won’t have to be closed during construction, he said. Rather, a barricade will be constructed to separate traffic from the work.
Because there are many moving parts right now, township Manager Doug Erickson said a timeline hasn’t yet been established for construction.
The turning lane at Amblewood Way is the most critical, though, he said, because of Park Forest Middle School traffic.
An open house is tentatively scheduled for 5-7 p.m. March 2 at the Faith Baptist Church to provide information to the public on the project.
Ferguson Township will also be present to display information on its left turn at Bachman Lane.
