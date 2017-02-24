State police investigating hit and run

State police in Clearfield are investigating a reported hit and run along Interstate 80 that sent a man to the hospital.
According to police, a Kenworth truck driven by Andrew Wrobel, 64, was disabled at about 8 p.m. Thursday along I-80 at mile marker 111 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. Wroble exited the truck to set up his emergency devices when an unknown vehicle struck him then fled the scene.
Wroble was transported by medical helicopter to the Altoona emergency room for treatment of possible major injuries, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 857-3800.
