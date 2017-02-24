State police investigating hit and run

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017 Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:12 Sen. Perdue: Trump assembling "dream team"

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court