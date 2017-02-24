County to receive more than $55,000 in grant funding for emergency food, shelter programs

Centre County is set to receive $55,431 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs, according to a Centre County United Way news release.
The grant came from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, the release said.
“Local agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and — if they are a private voluntary organization — have a voluntary board,” the release said.
Agencies that meet funding requirements and are interested in applying should contact Tammy Gentzel, the United Way’s executive directer, at 238-8283 for an application. Applications must be received by March 3.
