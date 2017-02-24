County to receive more than $55,000 in grant funding for emergency food, shelter programs

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017

5:24 Dancer Relations captains lead 2017 Thon line dance

1:06 Football players bring smiles to Four Diamond families

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product