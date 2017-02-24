Friday’s heat breaks record, but heavy rain and some snow is on its away

Friday’s balmy temperatures toppled records across Pennsylvania .
State College — with an unofficial high of 73 degrees — was well represented in the heat wave, tying the all-time record for the month and shattering the mark for Feb. 24. The mercury in February previously reached the 73 mark in 1954 and 1930. The record for the date had been 69 degrees, set in 1985.
The heat wave is over, however, according to meteorologist Paul Head, of the National Weather Service’s office in State College.
“We’re going back to reality starting tomorrow,” Head said late Friday afternoon. “You’ll wake up in spring and you’ll go back to bed tomorrow night in winter.”
Head said heavy rain is expected, with strong winds and possible thunder, between about 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in Centre County. He said a few snowflakes are possible by Saturday night.
Forecasts called for highs near 60 degrees early Saturday, dipping to the 40s by afternoon. Lows are expected to plummet to the upper 20s overnight. Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with highs near 40.
Comments