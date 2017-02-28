County seeking funding to repair courthouse retaining wall

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)