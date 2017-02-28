Centre County set to receive $5.5 million in liquid fuels money

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, through Act 89, will distribute almost $466.2 million in liquid fuels payments to municipalities on Wednesday.
And municipalities in Centre County will get a more than $5.5 million chunk to help maintain roads and bridges.
Of the 120,091 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania, 72,856 are owned by municipalities and eligible for liquid fuels, according to a PennDOT press release.
“The funds received through liquid fuels payments are critical to the preservation and improvement of our vast network of locally maintained roads,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in the release. “They are essential to communities for the upkeep of these vital connections to the state highway and bridge network.”
Liquid fuels allocations help pay for snow removal and road repaving, among other expenses, the release said. The formula for determining the payments is based on population and miles of locally owned roads.
Centre County has 850 miles that are eligible for liquid fuels, according to PennDOT data.
State College borough will receive the most of any municipality in the county, with a net allocation of about $925,660 for 48 miles, according to PennDOT data. Ferguson Township has the most eligible miles — 83 — in the county, netting an allocation of about $590,460.
