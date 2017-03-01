Car crashes into house on Whitehall Road

A car traveling eastbound on Whitehall Road crashed into a house on Wednesday.
The car crossed over two traffic lanes, struck a tree and dislodged a gas meter before hitting the front of the house located at 827 W. Whitehall Road, according to police.
The car had no passengers and the driver sustained undisclosed injuries, according to police. The driver was taken by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
A Columbia Gas representative said there is no gas leak or public safety concern.
Two tenants of the home were in the building at the time of the crash, which they estimate occurred between 4:25 and 4:45 p.m. Neither were injured.
Police suspect the driver was intoxicated.
