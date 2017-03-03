2 multiple-vehicle crashes close I-99 in both directions

Multiple-vehicle crashes on Interstate 99 have closed traffic going both northbound and southbound.
1-99 is closed both directions between Exit 68 (Grays Woods) and Exit 52 (Bald Eagle), according to a press release from the state Department of Transportation.
Snow moving through the area contributed to the crashes, according to the release.
“Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear,” the release said.
Drivers will be detoured onto Old Route 220.
This story will be updated.
Comments