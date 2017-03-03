Local

March 3, 2017 5:22 PM

Interstates start to open up after crashes

From CDT staff reports

Snow squalls in Centre County contributed to three multiple-vehicle crashes forcing closures on Interstates 80 and 99. About 65 vehicles were involved.

At about 11:30 a.m., a crash between Exit 133 (Kylertown) and Exit 144 (Snow Shoe) eastbound on I-80 involved about 25 vehicles, said Garnet Ninosky, safety press officer for the state Department of Transportation.

Three hours later, two multiple-vehicle crashes involving about 40 vehicles on I-99 forced closures both directions between Exit 68 (Grays Woods) and Exit 52 (Bald Eagle), Ninosky said.

I-80 eastbound is now fully reopened, and there is a lane restriction on 1-99 southbound, according to a PennDOT release. I-99 northbound remains closed as of 5 p.m.

