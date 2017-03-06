Man taken to hospital after I-99 rollover

A Dalton man was taken to the hospital after a one-car crash along Interstate 99 in Worth Township.
According to state police at Philipsburg, Mathew Carr, 20, lost control at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 58.4 and traveled off the east side of the road. Carr was able to bring the car back onto the interstate after about 100 feet.
After returning to the road, the car traveled across both lanes and struck the guide rails, police said. It then overturned, rolled twice and landed in an upright position.
Carr was taken to Altoona hospital for suspected serious injuries, police said. Port Matilda Fire Company assisted on the scene.
