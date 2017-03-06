State College police K9 Keno passes away in his home

Keno, the last police K9 to work for the State College Police Department, has gone to the Rainbow Bridge
The German Shepard began his career in May 2008 in Happy Valley and retired in September 2013 with his handler Kris Hopkins, according to a release from Hopkins, who retired at the same time.
The police department transferred ownership to Hopkins after their retirement.
Keno specialized in narcotic detection, tracking and criminal apprehension, and he was honored as the 2012 Fur Ball Honoree for Centre County Paws. One of his career highlights included his role in tracking and helping officers apprehend a suspect after a two-year investigation.
Hopkins became a pet behavior consultant in retirement, and Keno helped pets with behavioral problems.
