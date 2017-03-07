Police release details on bicycle, vehicle crash

Police released details of an investigation into a bicycle, vehicle crash that authorities suspect seriously injured one person.
State police at Rockview said in a release that Marylin Houtz, 82, of Bellefonte, and Eric Bauman, 55, of Pleasant Gap, were traveling westbound at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Spring Township. Houtz drove a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, and Bauman was riding a bike.
Houtz “failed to safely overtake” Bauman, according to police. The vehicle hit the rear of Bauman’s bike, causing him to become airborne and hit the roof of the vehicle. Houtz pulled over after the crash, Bauman came to a final rest in a ditch off the roadway.
Bellefonte EMS responded to the crash, and Bauman was flown to UPMC Altoona for his injuries.
Houtz and a 17-year-old passenger in her vehicle were not injured. Houtz was charged with overtaking a vehicle on the left, which is a summary offense.
Comments