Police searching for missing person

State police are searching for a missing 21-year-old man, according to a Tuesday release.
Samuel K. Croman, of Mifflintown, has not been seen or heard from since 6:40 a.m. Monday, according to state police at Lewistown. He is 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs about 175 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe Croman may be driving a light blue Dodge Dart with the license plate registration JVN1625.
Croman could be a danger to himself.
“Any contact made with (him) should be immediately reported” to state police at 717-320-1010.
Comments