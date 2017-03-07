Penn State issues statement on Trump executive order

President Donald Trump issued a new executive order Monday on immigration.
The order implements a 90-day ban of new visas to citizens of Iran, Lybia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who want to travel to the United States. Enforcement of the order will begin on March 16.
The latest order on immigration differs from Trump’s original order, which included Iraq citizens and also suspended travel plans for existing visa holders. The Jan. 27 order was blocked in federal court.
“While the modest relaxation this new order represents is a positive change and we hope this order will be immediately less disruptive for our community, we remain concerned that it will still have an overall detrimental impact,” Penn State said in a statement. “Many in our community will still be anxious about its implications.”
People with concerns about their individual status should contact the university’s Office of Global Programs at 865-7681.
