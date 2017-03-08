How much snow will you get?

Enjoy the spring-like temperatures while you can — it’s about to get a lot colder in Centre County.
Expect snow, too, National Weather Service Meteorologist John LaCorte said.
Central Pennsylvania could get two to four inches of snow, “enough to make a mess on the roads Friday morning,” he said.
“It could start before Thursday is over as rain,” LaCorte said. “It will be mild during the day, and snow, if it accumulates, will begin Thursday night into Friday morning.”
Freezing temperatures will likely persist into next week, and more snow will be possible.
