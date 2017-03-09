Friends rally around cyclist struck by vehicle

No one can accuse this cyclist’s friends of spinning their wheels.
Co-workers at Penn State’s Office of the Physical Plant are rallying around systems administrator Eric Bauman, who was struck by a Chevrolet Impala last Sunday while peddling his bike down Jacksonville Road in Spring Township.
Bauman is connected to a breathing tube at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh and was treated for head trauma and damage to one of his vertebra, his son Spenser said.
“He took a pretty rough hit to the head. He’s been improving the last few days,” Spencer Bauman said.
Donations have already begun pouring into a GoFundMe page established by Larry Murray, a systems administrator at OPP. By Thursday afternoon, the post had already accrued $2,085 of its $5,000 goal.
Murray said the fundraising drive was a collective effort on the part of the tightly knit OPP staff and called Bauman a mentor.
“Eric is probably one of the first actual co-worker friends that I would consider a friend,” Murray said.
Friendship and mentoring aside, Bauman is also no stranger to a bike. He’s a member of the State College Cycling Club and participated in the almost 50-mile trek hosted by The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa last fall.
A link to his GoFundMe page was posted to the SCCC Facebook page by Bill Rittelmann, a fellow cyclist and a facility mechanical engineer at OPP. A donation of $100 has already been made in the club’s name.
“He’s a nice guy. He loves to get out (and ride),” Rittelmann said.
Spenser Bauman is hopeful that his dad’s breathing tube can be removed within the next few days as his condition continues to improve.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
