Firefighters battle Boggs Township blaze after tree topples onto power lines

Fire crews battled a small blaze on Highway 144 in Boggs Township on Thursday after gusty winds blew a tree onto power lines.
Citizens Hook & Ladder Company firefighters, led by Chief Corey Bowmaster, were called to the wildfire shortly after 1 p.m. along Snow Shoe Mountain Road about a mile north of Doe Ridge Lane.
Firefighters contained the blaze to about an acre, after which a West Penn Power worker with a chainsaw safely removed the tree that caused the fire.
Traffic flow was reduced to one lane during the blaze, but no structures were affected.
