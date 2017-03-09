Local

March 9, 2017 4:44 PM

Firefighters battle Boggs Township blaze after tree topples onto power lines

From CDT staff reports

Fire crews battled a small blaze on Highway 144 in Boggs Township on Thursday after gusty winds blew a tree onto power lines.

Citizens Hook & Ladder Company firefighters, led by Chief Corey Bowmaster, were called to the wildfire shortly after 1 p.m. along Snow Shoe Mountain Road about a mile north of Doe Ridge Lane.

Firefighters contained the blaze to about an acre, after which a West Penn Power worker with a chainsaw safely removed the tree that caused the fire.

Traffic flow was reduced to one lane during the blaze, but no structures were affected.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Visionese gives you a different perspective

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos