Rockview Driver’s License Center closes in Pleasant Gap

The Rockview DMV in Pleasant Gap has closed for unspecified reasons.
The Centre Daily Times was unable to reach anyone at the facility or at PennDOT for comment about the closing.
A notice for customers directs them to “utilize the Lewistown Driver’s License Center at 13187 Ferguson Valley Road Yeagertown or the Selinsgrove Driver’s License Center at 1015 Route 522.”
The notice apologizes for the inconvenience and said that “appropriate repairs” are needed at the facility.
No timetable was provided for the facility’s reopening.
