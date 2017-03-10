‘Dangerous snow squalls’ to hit Centre County, NWS says

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement due to “dangerous snow squalls” that will hit central Pennsylvania.
The statement was made one week after snow squalls caused several major pile-ups involving more than 100 vehicles on interstates 80 and 99.
The NWS said in a release that the snow squalls “can rapidly reduce visibility to near zero,” particularly for those driving on Interstate 80 between Dubois and Milesburg.
“Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous squall,” the NWS said. “Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this dangerous squall passes your location. Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roadway and then quickly refreezes.”
About four inches of snow fell in Centre County through about 9 a.m., according to NWS employee reports, and caused Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Bald Eagle and Philipsburg-Osceola area school districts to operate on two-hour delays.
