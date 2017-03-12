Strong storm likely to bring winter’s biggest snowfall

A winter storm watch was put into effect by the National Weather Service.
The watch, which will likely become a warning when the storm hits, will be in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday evening. The storm, named Winter Storm Stella by The Weather Channel, is expected to bring at least 6 inches of snow across central Pennsylvania. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Motorists should drive carefully and expect “significant travel disruptions (and) dangerous travel conditions.” Power outages are also possible, according to the NWS.
NWS forecasts 8 inches in Altoona, 7 to 8 inches of snow in State College and 7 inches of snow in Lock Haven. TWC forecasts call for 6 to 11 in State College.
The storm will likely cause blizzard conditions in the northeast, according to TWC, and blizzard watches are in effect on the east coast north of New York City.
