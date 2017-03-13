When will the storm hit and how much snow will you get?

The groundhog wasn’t lying — winter is here to stay.
A winter storm warning was put into effect by the National Weather Service and will begin at 8 p.m. Monday in locations across central Pennsylvania. It could, however, take a little longer for the storm to hit Centre County.
Snow accumulations could amount to 9 to 15 inches in the central and northeastern mountains, according to the NWS. More than 18 inches of snow could fall from the Susquehanna Valley River to the Poconos.
Heavy snow is expected to begin to fall at about midnight Tuesday in Centre County and will continue into the morning, according to the The Weather Channel. Heavy overnight snow could cause school delays and closings in the region.
Motorists should drive carefully and expect “significant travel disruptions (and) dangerous travel conditions.” Power outages are also possible, according to the NWS.
The storm will likely cause blizzard conditions in the northeast, according to TWC.
