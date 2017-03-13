When will the storm hit and how much snow will you get?

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families