A snow emergency has been declared

One township has declared a snow emergency in Centre County.
Harris Township made the declaration at about 10 a.m. Monday, and it will go into effect at midnight Tuesday.
Other municipalities will likely declare snow emergencies, a common declaration when a significant amount of snow is expected. Snow accumulations will likely amount to 9 to 15 inches in Centre County, according to the National Weather Service. The probability of more than 18 inches of snowfall through Wednesday in State College is 24 percent, the NWS estimated.
A winter storm warning will be in effect at 8 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday in locations across central Pennsylvania. It could, however, take until midnight for heavy snow hit Centre Centre. Heavy snowfall will continue into the morning and taper off in afternoon, according to the The Weather Channel.
Motorists should expect “significant travel disruptions (and) dangerous travel conditions.” Power outages are also possible, according to the NWS.
Vehicles in Harris Township must be removed from municipal streets, but may be parked on the roads after snowfall stops and the roads are cleared.
The storm will likely cause blizzard conditions in the northeast, according to TWC.
This story will be updated.
