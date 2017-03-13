Area school districts cancel classes, after-school activities for Tuesday

In anticipation of heavy snow Tuesday, the State College, Bald Eagle, Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola area school districts canceled all classes and after-school activities. Bellefonte’s Tuesday evening board meeting has also been canceled.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and Nittany Valley Charter School have also canceled classes.
The National Weather Service forecast has estimated 9 to 15 inches of snowfall in Centre County through Tuesday. There is a 24 percent chance that 18 or more inches of snow falls through Wednesday, according to NWS.
The PIAA has postponed all second-round basketball playoff games on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with all games tentatively set for Thursday. The changes include the State College boys' Class 6A game against Butler, set for University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown. A new schedule has not yet been announced.
The PIAA also has shifted the state swimming championships at Bucknell, which were set for Wednesday through Saturday, with all athletes to check in Tuesday. The meet will now begin Thursday for swimming, with diving to be delayed until Saturday and Sunday. A specific schedule has not yet been posted.
