UGI asks customers to be ‘winter-wise’ during snow storm

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl Pause

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case