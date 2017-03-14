Local

March 14, 2017 2:14 AM

UGI asks customers to be ‘winter-wise’ during snow storm

From CDT staff reports

UGI is asking customers to prepare for storm conditions and to follow safe practices while clearing ice and snow.

The natural gas and electric company said in a Monday news release asked that, with significant snow accumulation predicted into Wednesday, residents be “winter-wise” in preparing for the storm and caring for their property.

Safety tips include clearing any accumulation from the outside vents of furnaces or natural gas appliances, providing a path for UGI personnel to gas meters and to leave the building if you smell a gas leak, the release said.

Customers with special needs should make appropriate arrangements, the release said, including checking back-up power supplies, never operating a generator in an enclosed space and to contact 911 in any case of emergency.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos