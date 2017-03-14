UGI asks customers to be ‘winter-wise’ during snow storm

UGI is asking customers to prepare for storm conditions and to follow safe practices while clearing ice and snow.
The natural gas and electric company said in a Monday news release asked that, with significant snow accumulation predicted into Wednesday, residents be “winter-wise” in preparing for the storm and caring for their property.
Safety tips include clearing any accumulation from the outside vents of furnaces or natural gas appliances, providing a path for UGI personnel to gas meters and to leave the building if you smell a gas leak, the release said.
Customers with special needs should make appropriate arrangements, the release said, including checking back-up power supplies, never operating a generator in an enclosed space and to contact 911 in any case of emergency.
