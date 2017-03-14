Heaviest snowfall has ended, but snow squalls are in the forecast

Winter Storm Stella has left her mark on Centre County in the form of 6 to 9 inches of snow and counting with the highest accumulations in the east, according to the National Weather Service.
The heavy snowfall has tapered off, but potential snow squalls will present a new problem for motorists.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a release to notify travelers of the left over remnants of the storm. The snow squalls are most likely to be present along Interstates 80 and 99 and could form through Wednesday morning.
“Motorists need to be alert for sudden squalls that can quickly cause roads to become snow covered,” PennDOT said. “Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions that can greatly restrict or virtually eliminate a driver’s visibility.”
