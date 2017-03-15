Winter Storm Stella closes Centre County schools again

Area school districts closed for a second day on Wednesday, after the region took a hit from Winter Storm Stella.
The State College Area, Bellefonte Area, Philipsburg-Osceola Area, Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley Area school districts are all closed. Penn State, which canceled all classes on Tuesday, is open.
Some districts originally planned for a two-hour delay on Wednesday, but cited winds and road conditions as reasons for closing. Although the heaviest snowfall hit Tuesday, a winter weather advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Additional snow accumulation is estimated at less than 1 inch, with increasing wind gusts up to 45 mph Wednesday afternoon.
A one-vehicle rollover accident was reported near the 2300 block of Route 322 about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, slowing traffic in the area. No details on the crash or information on injuries was immediately available.
Comments