If you must travel, watch out for black ice, drifting snow

Black ice and visibility, due to snow blown in the wind, are two hazards that could make travel dangerous even after snow has been cleared by maintenance crews.
The National Weather Service extended its winter weather advisory due to a combination of falling, blowing and drifting snow and near-subzero wind chills. The combination, the NWS said, could lead to black ice, particularly at bridges and overpasses.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has ordered reduced speeds for parts of Interstate 80 because of blowing and drifting snow. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour from the Falls Creek to Woodland interchange in Clearfield County and from Lamar to mile-marker to the Clinton/Union County.
The speed restriction in Clearfield County will be in place until 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the same reduction will be in place until 4 p.m. in Clinton County.
The lowest amount of snowfall in Centre County took place in Philipsburg, which had about 7 inches of snow, according to the NWS, which said Colyer received the highest amount of snowfall at 15 inches.
