More wintry weather expected heading into weekend

The weather hits just keep coming.
It seemed like Centre County missed the worst of the snow after Tuesday’s storm dumped fluffy snow on the area but did not deliver the heavier blows that were delivered to the east. The area picked up 7 inches in Philipsburg at the lowest and 15 inches in Colyer at the peak, according to the National Weather Service.
But just like predicted, Wednesday was not without its own issues. AccuWeather senior meteorologist John Feerick predicted more snow, plus gusty winds and squalls, and that’s exactly what happened.
Schools closed for the second day in a row, although Penn State students were back in the classrooms.
On the roads, blowing snow created hazardous conditions. PennDOT reduced speeds on Interstate 80 in both Clearfield and Clinton counties for several hours.
And it’s not over yet.
According to AccuWeather, more winter weather is on the way for the weekend leading up to Monday, the first official day of spring.
“As the upper Midwest and Northeast continues to dig out from the recent snowstorm, a new storm will take aim at the Midwest early Friday morning and the Northeast on Friday night into Saturday,” AccuWeather meteorologist Max Vido said.
A few more inches could be on the way Friday into Friday night in the northern part of the state, while a wintry mix falls to the west.
“Wintry weather will potentially impact many of the same places that received over a foot of snow Tuesday,” Vido said.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
