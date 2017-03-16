Man taken to hospital after I-80 crash

An Ohio man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Clearfield County.
According to state police at Clearfield, at about 2 a.m. Thursday, two tractor trailers collided along Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township.
The first truck, driven by Igor Gjorgjevski, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was traveling west at about 20 mph without four-way hazard lights in the right lane, police said. The second truck, driven by Robert Lowe, of Maumee, Ohio, attempted to pass Gjorgjevski.
Lowe struck the trailer of the first truck on the rear driver’s side, police said, causing disabling damage to Lowe’s truck. Gjorgjevski’s trailer also sustained moderate damage.
Lowe was taken via helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of his injuries, police said. His truck was towed from the scene.
I-80 was closed for about three hours for clean up by PennDOT, police said.
