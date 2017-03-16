Rockview DMV set to reopen after facility issue

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday in a release that the Rockview DMV will reopen Friday.
The center was closed March 9 due to a “facilities issue,” though officials anticipated about a three-week closure.
The DMV facility closed without warning, prompting questions on social media about why it would shut down.
“There’s some sort of HVAC issue we’ve been dealing with,” Alexis Campbell, PennDOT community relations coordinator, told the CDT last week. “Rather than potentially put customers, our employees and others in harm’s way we closed the site. It is about being safe, and this seemed like the best and safest option.”
She said at the time that they “don’t know exactly what it is.” The CDT has requested more information about the facility’s specific issue and how it was resolved.
Warning signs emerged more than a month before the closure when employees said their throats felt dry and sore, prompting PennDOT to investigate the situation. Humidifiers were utilized in the facility, and the carpets and vents were cleaned, Campbell said.
PennDOT received Feb. 21 air quality test results on March 9, and the facility was immediately closed.
