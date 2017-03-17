Police seeking information on missing Philipsburg woman

Update: Police said Kimberly Fluke was found safe at about 9:30 p.m.
State police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Philipsburg woman.
Kimberly Fluke, 44, was last seen at 3 p.m. at Philipsburg Elementary School and might be suffering from a diabetic emergency, according to state police at Philipsburg.
Fluke is 5 feet 1 inch tall, 190 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
Police said Fluke drives a navy blue 2015 Nissan Rogue.
Anyone with information can contact state police at Philipsburg at 342-3370.
