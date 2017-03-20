Public meeting to be held tonight in Milesburg on flood insurance, grant funding

A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight at the Milesburg Community Center, 101 Mill St., to inform the public about their options regarding flood insurance and grant funding.
Steve Bekanich, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency director of the Bureau of Recovery and Mitigation; Dan Fitzpatrick, National Flood Insurance Program coordinator in the state Department of Community and Economic Development; and Dave Buono, state Insurance Department consumer liaison, will be in attendance.
Officials will have information on flood insurance, potential grant funding for homeowners and communities and how to dispute inclusion in a flood zone.
For more information on flood insurance, visit www.insurance.pa.gov.
