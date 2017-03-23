Local

March 23, 2017 2:44 PM

Winter weather advisory issued for southern Centre County

From CDT staff reports

Drive carefully Friday morning — the roads could get icy.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for southern Centre County due to expected sleet and freezing, which may accumulate to about one-tenth of an inch of ice on roads. The advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures will drop to the high 20s overnight, will be above freezing by noon Friday and could reach 60 degrees in the late afternoon.

The Weather Channel forecasts at least a 30 percent chance of rain in 12 of the next 14 days in the Centre Region.

