Bellefonte Area hosts inaugural Mini-Thon

When organizing a Bellefonte Area High School event, some students said the best way to do it is to think like a teenager.
And it just so happens that many organizers of the school’s first-ever Mini-Thon are student council members.
Under direction of co-advisers Arianna Gouzouasis and Jen Richardson, a group of students helped set up activities for the Saturday night event that mimicked those seen at the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.
$2K goal exceeded at Bellefonte mini Thon
The Mini-Thon raised a total of $3,615, exceeding their goal of $2,000. All money will go toward the Four Diamonds fund, which financially helps families affected by childhood cancer.
“When planning Mini-Thon for students, you need to think in a students’ perspective, like what drives students to our events?” student council President Eddie Fitzgerald said. “It has to be fun, it has to be something they relate to, but it’s also huge for the Bellefonte community.”
Activities included dancing, gym games and live entertainment from local rap artist Demetri Pighetti, also known as Meechi Blanco.
Gouzouasis even had her hair cut professionally in front of the Mini-Thon participants. She said eight inches of her hair will be donated to Pantene Beautiful Lengths, which makes wigs for cancer patients.
Fitzgerald said some Bellefonte students, especially the seniors, honored the memory of former Bellefonte Area student Dylan Krunick who died of cancer in 2014.
“It’s personal for people,” Fitzgerald said. “Dylan Krunick would have graduated this year, so I know a lot of people are especially remembering him now, and others (affected) by childhood cancer.”
Fundraising efforts came from lollipop sales, Thon apparel sold at athletic events, coin drives and donations from local businesses.
Student council members hope to make Mini-Thon a tradition. Fitzgerald said ideas are already in the works for how to help enhance next year’s event.
