State College restaurant put on the market

The owners of 409 Pizza and Wings, located at 444 E. College Ave., have plans to move to a smaller location less than a block away, according to public real estate data.
The lease for the 1,400-square-foot space expires at the end of April. The owners are negotiating for a nearby 1,000-square-foot location, according to the listing.
The listing’s price is $70,000. Only the business is for sale, the listing read, and not the real estate. Neither the owners nor the listing agent on the business could be reached for comment.
409 Pizza and Wings opened in July 2014.
