Harrisburg watchdogs set up Centre County Accountability Project

It has been more than two months since watchdog groups from Harrisburg asked for an investigation of the relationship between Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, convicted Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane and Bruce Castor, Kane’s successor and Parks Miller’s attorney.
Now they are taking their request to the people.
In a press release Thursday, Gene Stilp of Taxpayers and Ratepayers United and Eric Epstein of Rock the Capital announced the creation of the Centre County Accountability Project. They also held a press conference at 11 a.m. outside of the Centre County courthouse.
“When you want to know more, you go to where there are more facts,” the release read. “But the problem is that some officials in Centre County government seem to have been the target of the DA.”
They pointed to the recusal of the Centre County commissioners from the election board in January. Parks Miller has submitted petitions and paperwork for a re-election run this year.
Parks Miller is involved in ongoing appeals of cases at both the federal and state levels that involve the commissioners, the county, Centre County Court of Common Pleas Judge Pamela Ruest, a former county administrator, a former county solicitor, her former paralegal and a number of local defense attorneys.
All of that started with a 2015 accusation at a commissioners meeting that Parks Miller forged Ruest’s signature on a fake bail order as part of an investigation into death threats against an assistant district attorney. Those accusations were referred to Kane for investigation. Parks Miller hired Castor to represent her.
Kane put the issue in front of an investigating grand jury that heard testimony from two handwriting analysts who work in the same firm, determining that the signature was Ruest’s. No charges were recommended.
Parks Miller then filed suit against all of the parties for defamation. Castor was hired not only by Parks Miller personally, but sworn in as a deputy DA to handle cases that might overlap with the lawyers or issues involved as they arose in Centre County court.
And then Kane hired him, too, naming him solicitor general after she lost her law license when she was charged with a felony. He moved up to first assistant AG and then took over the office after Kane’s conviction and resignation.
Stilp and Epstein say there is another relationship in play now, that between Castor and the new AG, Josh Shapiro. The two men simultaneously served as Montgomery County commissioners.
Parks Miller’s former paralegal Michelle Shutt filed her own suit against her one-time boss alleging defamation and retaliation.
“People cannot speak freely, it seems, without the threat of retaliation. So here we are today to provide a different way for people in Centre County and the surrounding counties to present us with their facts,” Stilp and Epstein said in their release.
They are bypassing electronic means of communications and going old school, setting up a post office box in Bellefonte instead of an email address.
“Email is clearly not private anymore. Cell phones and regular phones are not really private anymore,” they said.
They are asking for information to be sent typed or on flash drives, without signatures and with photos. The information would be provided to “the appropriate investigating agency whether that (be) the Pennsylvania state police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation” or the Office of the Attorney General. They stipulated Parks Miller and Shapiro would not be informed directly.
Parks Miller, Castor and Shapiro’s office were contacted for comment but have not yet replied.
Lori Falce
