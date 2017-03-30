Man charged with Megan’s Law violations

A State College man is facing felony charges after allegedly failing to keep his Megan’s Law registration up to date.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a trooper was contacted on March 16 by a representative at the Domino’s Pizza along Westerly Parkway in State College. The representative wanted to report Wilfredo Ortiz, 33, an employee.
The representative said Ortiz is a full-time employee at the restaurant and was hired in July 2016, police said. The representative had reportedly checked Ortiz on the Megan’s Law website and noted that Texas Roadhouse is still listed as his current employer.
The representative said Ortiz quit his job at Texas Roadhouse after he started working at Domino’s, police said.
The trooper verified there is no mention of Domino’s on the Megan’s Law website, police said. Further investigation allegedly revealed Ortiz had quit working at Texas Roadhouse in October 2016 and had also worked at My My Chicken from July to December 2016 but failed to list that as a place of employment as well.
According to court documents, police said, Ortiz is listed as a tier three sexual offender requiring a lifetime quarterly registration, stemming from a September 2008 indecent assault conviction. The trooper noted three updates to Ortiz’s registration — from February, November and three days after accepting the position at Domino’s — with no mention of a change in employment.
The trooper made contact with Ortiz on Saturday at Domino’s, police said. Ortiz allegedly stated he did understand that he has to report changes in employment within three business days and wasn’t trying to hid anything. He reportedly claimed he didn’t update his registration because he didn’t have a ride to the registration site.
Ortiz was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with four felony counts of failing to provide accurate registration information. Unsecured bail was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for April 12.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
