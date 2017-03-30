State College house fire temporarily displaces family

Alpha Fire Company crews responded Thursday to a house fire in State College.
The fire began at about 3 p.m. at 410 S. Patterson St. and was put out in about 10 to 15 minutes, according to Alpha Assistant Chief Dennis Harris.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters suffered injuries, according to Harris, who said the family will be displaced “for a short period of time.”
“Two dogs were in the house,” Harris said. “I’m not sure if our guys got them out or if they got out when our guys opened the doors, but they got out safely.”
Fire damage to the house was contained to one room on the first floor, though smoke and heat damage was sustained throughout the home. A fire marshal will determine the cause and origin of the fire.
