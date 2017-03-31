Local

March 31, 2017 10:36 AM

Portage man reported missing

From CDT staff reports

State police at Hollidaysburg are reporting a Portage man has gone missing.

According to a news release, Damian Staniszewski, 19, was reported missing by his father on Wednesday. He reportedly left his residence Monday in his grandfather’s truck and was in the company of a fellow Portage resident, James Smith, 33.

The truck was located abandoned at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday by Conemaugh Township police in Somerset County, police said. Staniszewski was last reported wearing a hoodie, cap and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at Hollidaysburg at 696-6100.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos