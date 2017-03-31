Portage man reported missing

State police at Hollidaysburg are reporting a Portage man has gone missing.
According to a news release, Damian Staniszewski, 19, was reported missing by his father on Wednesday. He reportedly left his residence Monday in his grandfather’s truck and was in the company of a fellow Portage resident, James Smith, 33.
The truck was located abandoned at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday by Conemaugh Township police in Somerset County, police said. Staniszewski was last reported wearing a hoodie, cap and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at Hollidaysburg at 696-6100.
