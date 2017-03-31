Penn Township nets $376,223 for waterline project

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, announced Thursday that Penn Township has been awarded a $376,223 state grant.
The funding is for a waterline replacement project “that will help to improve distribution and protect water quality,” according to a release from Corman’s office. The grant was awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Pa. Small Water and Sewer Grant Program.
With the grant, the township will be able to replace a more than 100-year-old waterline along the Pine Creek stream bed. In addition, the township will replace two existing hydrants, valves and waterline appurtenances, the release said.
“Without this funding, the cost could have been borne by taxpayers or the project may not have been completed on a timely basis,” Corman said in the release. “This money is an important resource for small communities.”
