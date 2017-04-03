Local

April 3, 2017 1:43 PM

North Atherton Street crash was drug related, police say

From CDT staff reports

A crash did not cause any injuries, according to Ferguson Township police, but it led to one person being taken to the hospital.

Police say a 26-year-old driver, who was not publicly identified by police, was traveling eastbound on West Aaron Drive through the intersection of North Atherton Street at about 8:25 p.m. Friday. The 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra drifted into the oncoming lane and hit a GMC pick-up truck that was stopped.

“The driver of the Elantra was revived at the scene with Naloxone and taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center.” police said in a release. “... Paraphernalia associated with heroin consumption was found in the car. Charges are anticipated to be filed pending further investigation, including blood test results.”

