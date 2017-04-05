Judge asked to approve settlement between Penn State, 7 University Park Airport employees

A federal judge’s signature is all it will take to end the federal lawsuit seven employees at the University Park Airport brought against Penn State in 2015.
A motion was filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court asking Judge Matthew W. Brann to approve a settlement in which the seven will share $86,540.
The university denied allegations that the seven were not paid for all the hours they worked as attendants.
But it acknowledged it could be held potentially liable for hours for which they were not properly paid under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The suit alleged the seven were not paid when they worked during their non-paid lunch period.
The settlement agreement states the parties agree that a bona fide dispute exists as to the number of hours employees worked for which they were not properly paid particularly during meal periods.
The parties reached a compromise to end the suit without further litigation or adjudication of any issue of law, the document states.
The $86,540 represents back wages and legal fees for Gideon Schwartz, of Julian; Timothy L. Thompson, of Philipsburg; Michael Lloyd Schrecengost, of Bellefonte; John Jakob Kapinus, of Centre Hall; Charles Jones, of Port Matilda; and Mark S. Hay and Michael J. Rusca, both of State College.
Rusca is to receive $8,919; Thompson, $8,799; Schwartz, $8,735; Schrecengost, $8,720; Hay, $8,465; Kapinus, $7,994; and Jones, $6,346.
Their suit contended they get paid for 40 hours a week, but their shifts including the meal break total 42 or 42.5 hours depending if they work five 8.5-hour days or four 10.5-hour days.
