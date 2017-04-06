Flood advisory issued for Centre County

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Centre County.
The advisory will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. Thursday for areas with poor drainage. The advisory was also issued for Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Clinton and Huntingdon counties.
Radar, according to the NWS, indicated that at least 2 inches of rain fell by about 3:30 p.m. The most likely locations for flooding include Bellefonte, Pleasant Gap, Millheim, Aaronsburg, Boalsburg, Coburn and Zion.
“Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.”
