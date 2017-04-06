Area offers ‘egg’cellent choices for Easter activities

Leading up to Easter Sunday on April 16, the Easter Bunny will be kept busy with visits throughout the area. Below is a list of egg hunts and related activities to help kids of all ages prepare for the holiday.
Saturday
Bunny Hop 5K, 9-11 a.m., Circleville Park, 200 Little Lion Drive, State College. scnhs.github.io/bunnyhop5k/.
Easter egg hunt, 9-10:30 a.m., Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg. www.calvarysc.org.
Easter Bunny Trolley, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Rockhill Trolley Museum, 430 Meadow St., Rockhill Furnace. rockhilltrolley.com.
Easter egg hunt and skate party, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Penn Skates Roller Rink, 2210 High Tech Drive, State College. www.pennskates.com.
State College Elks Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mountain View Country Club, 100 Elks Club Road, Boalsburg. 574-6518.
IFC and Panhellenic Spring Egg Hunt, noon, Hintz Family Alumni Center, University Park. community@pennstatephc.org, programming@pennstateifc.org.
Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., American Legion, 2928 Penns Valley Pike, Centre Hall. www.post779.org.
Miles Township Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary’s Easter egg hunt, 2-4 p.m., Miles Township Fire Company, 102 Broad St., Rebersburg. www.facebook.com/events/1906559336256736/.
Easter egg hunt and party, 4 p.m., Trinity Bellefonte United Methodist Church, 128 W. Howard St., Bellefonte. www.trinitybellefonte.com.
Flashlight Easter egg hunt, 6:30 p.m., Zion Community Church, 3261 Zion Road, Bellefonte. www.zioncommunitychurch.com.
Sunday
Underwater Egg Hunt, 1-5 p.m., State College YMCA, 677 W. Whitehall Road, State College. www.ymcaofcentrecounty.org. Registration required.
April 12
Teen flashlight Easter egg hunt, 8-9:15 p.m., Millbrook Marsh Nature Center, 548 Puddintown Road, State College. www.crpr.org.
April 13
Easter Bunny floral arrangement workshop, 7 p.m., The Makery, 209 W. Calder Way, State College. www.themakerypa.com.
April 15
Spring Township Easter egg hunt, 9-11 a.m., Pleasant Gap Fire Company, 475 Robinson Lane, Pleasant Gap. 387-4593.
Bunny Blitz 5K Trail Run and Walk, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Harpster Ball Field, Ballfield Road, Pennsylvania Furnace. www.ymcaofcentrecounty.org.
Easter egg hunt and activities, 10 a.m., State College Evangelical Free Church, 1243 Blue Course Drive, State College. www.scefc.org.
Millehim Fire Company’s Easter egg hunt, noon, Millheim Pool, Millheim. www.millheimfire.org.
Bellefonte Community Easter Egg Hunt, 1-3 p.m., Talleyrand Park, West High Street, Bellefonte. 574-3240.
Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Fairbrook United Methodist Church, 4201 W. Whitehall Road, Pennsylvania Furnace. 238-5870, www.fairbrookumc.org.
CRPR’s Easter egg hunt, 2 p.m., Orchard Park, 1060 Bayberry Drive, State College. www.crpr.org.
Adult Easter egg hunt, 3-7 p.m., Fero Vineyards and Winery, 965 JPM Road, Lewisburg.
