State police release firearm purchase check numbers

Pennsylvania State Police on Friday announced the number of investigations, denials and arrests related to firearms purchases for the first quarter of 2017.
According to police, the number of Pennsylvania Instant Check System checks decreased in 2017 from the same time in 2016 — 290,051 down from 311,310. The number of people denied during these checks decreased as well, as 3,359 were denied in 2017 from 3,774 in 2016.
Referrals to law enforcement agencies, including state police, local law enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, decreased to 1,254, down from 1,673, police said. The number of individuals arrested for a warrant at the point of purchase also dropped to 17 from 44.
PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police, first class cities and licensed firearms dealers in the state to determine a person’s legal ability to acquire a carry permit or purchase/transfer a firearm, police said.
