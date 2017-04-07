Locals react to Gorsuch confirmation for Supreme Court

3:38 There will not be a reduction of troopers says Capt. Cain Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

2:24 Franklin says spring is a great time to find out who the other guys are

1:05 In sickness and in health, Bluffton couple tie the knot

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice